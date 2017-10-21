Hannah Montana Actor Mitchel Musso Reveals He's Still Ashamed of His Character's Fashion Choices in Hilarious Tweet

It looks like blasts from the pasts aren’t always a good thing.

Former Hannah Montana star, Mitchel Musso, who played one of the Montana’s best friends, shared a few photos of his costume while he was on the Disney Channel show — and he wasn’t reflecting on the good times.

“f—- Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin mother—– and the shoes?” he wrote. “What in the actual f—. Why they do me so dirty.”

His followers on Twitter also chimed in, with a few agreeing that he should have made better fashion choices in his youth.

honey… you need to make better life choices pic.twitter.com/SMmvn1IErc — heart break kid 💔 (@baedaddie) October 19, 2017

It's jus make up and puberty fam — Dante Garcia (@RonHooker_) October 19, 2017

While Musso may not be overly fond of his character’s costumes, he’s been working steadily since playing the best friend of the secret pop star – brought to life by Miley Cyrus – with roles in Phineas and Ferb, The Sand and Milo Murphy’s Law.

In 2009, the actor released a debut album. In May, Musso’s costar, Cyrus, revealed during an interview on The Zach Sang Show that she has no plans to step back into Montana’s shoes — mainly because the series would involve her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“[I] probably [wouldn’t do a Hannah Montana reboot],” she said when asked if she would revive the show. “It’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time.”