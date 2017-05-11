Misdemeanor Here! Missy Elliott Covers Elle Magazine And Reflects On The Outfit That Made Her Feel Like a 'Hip-Hop Michelin Woman'

Missy Elliott’s promo tour for the launch of her brand new album (her first in over a decade!) and an upcoming documentary is off to a very stylish start. She just landed the cover of Elle‘s June issue and in the accompanying article, she looks back at her most legendary music video outfits, specifically that unforgettable “supa dupa fly” black plastic-bag suit in “The Rain.”

While she has plenty of fashionable moments in that video (from the bright red shades to the green sweatsuit), she says that “Michelin woman” getup stands out. “To me, the outfit was a way to mask my shyness behind all the chaos of the look,” Elliott tells the magazine. “Although I am shy, I was never afraid to be a provocative woman.”

In fact, she says she actually felt powerful in the puffy suit. “The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman,” she explains. “I knew I could have on a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different. I’ve always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams’ Top Hats of All Time

That innovation and creativity has influenced countless other artists, including designer Marc Jacobs. So when he caught his first glimpse of the star on the cover of Elle decked out in his fall 2017 collection, he couldn’t contain his excitement. On Wednesday, the designer posted the cover image on Instagram saying that he “loved” it—but he actually may have leaked the first image of the cover! The magazine didn’t share an image until Thursday morning and has yet to release the entire cover story.

Holler!! The incredible @missymisdemeanorelliott in our Fall/Winter 2017 collection @stephenjonesmillinery Thank you @elleusa for the great cover and editorial pics. I love it!!!! 👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on May 10, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

This isn’t the first time Marc Jacobs has expressed his admiration for Missy Elliott. She was featured in the designer’s fall 2016 campaign and when those images were released, Jacobs shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram praising the star.

“From the moment I heard, The Rain, back in 1997, I was entranced by the genius rhythms and brilliant rhymes of Missy Elliott,” Jacobs wrote. “Missy’s music has kept me and my design team happily energized through countless weekdays, weeknights and weekends during those long hours of sketching, fitting, styling and doing looks. In addition to the boundless energy of her music are the visually pulsating and wildly cartoon-like music videos she made in collaboration with the talented and visionary, Hype Williams. I am in continued awe of Missy’s ability to push the boundaries of the style of music both to the eye and to the ear. It was a dream of mine to work with her and I’m happy to share this portrait by David Sims for our Fall ’16 campaign.” These two are so tight, you can literally get their styles tangled.

Which Missy Elliott music video style is your favorite?