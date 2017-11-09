Miranda Lambert may have already scored a whopping five nominations at the 2017 CMA Awards, but she also had the most fairy tale fashion moment of the night!

The “Tin Man” singer stepped onto the award show’s red carpet in Nashville in true Cinderella style thanks to her icy blue, embroidered tulle ball gown belted at the waist to accentuate her figure.

She paired the ensemble with soft center-parted waves, a subtle cat eye and pale pink lip.

Before…. #CMAawards #professionals #CountryMusic #glam #camocountry #flyinpistols A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

And because it wouldn’t be a true CMA Award show without a performance from the singer, who was nominated for Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Album of the Year, we have a feeling she has an edgy outfit change in store.

Lambert, 33, hit the carpet alongside boyfriend of two years Anderson East, 30.

The couple began dating in September 2015, about three months after she and ex Blake Shelton announced they were separating.

In July, the country queen gushed over her boyfriend on Instagram in an Instagram tribute for his 30th birthday , “My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

