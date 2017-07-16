Inside Miranda Kerr’s Wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Including Her Grace Kelly-Inspired Gown

Miranda Kerr looked like one of Hollywood’s beauty icons at her May wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

While the former Victoria’s Secret model has no problem strutting down the catwalk in lingerie, she gave Vogue the first look at her demure wedding gown, a long-sleeved satin creation with appliquéd lilies by Dior Haute Couture.

She said the look was inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic dress at her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” said Kerr. “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.”

The model, 34, met with Dior’s first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, just months after Spiegel proposed in July 2016 to see if she was up for the job. Chiuri agreed, making Kerr’s dress the first bridal gown she did for the fashion house.

Chiuri drove to Kerr and Spiegel’s beach house in Los Angeles a few weeks before the wedding for the final fitting.

“I have to be honest — she’s not a difficult fit,” the designer shared. “She wanted something like a fairy tale, and she gave me this idea, to make a dress that was emotional and simple at the same time.”

The intimate 45-guest wedding at their home also fit that description.

Kerr and Spiegel threw the idea of not seeing the bride until she walked down the aisle out the door, opting instead to start their big day with an hour of yoga together.

The model entered to the strains of Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel,” and cried as she recited her vows.

There was no bridal party, although Kerr’s 6 -year-old son Flynn from her previous relationship with Orlando Bloom served as ring bearer.

Kerr even managed to cook her one her husband’s favorite meals, slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon, for their wedding meal. A caterer replicated her menu for the rest of the guests.