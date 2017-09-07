Miranda Kerr on Married Life with Evan Spiegel: 'I Slip Into My Feminine and Empower Evan to Be in His Masculine'

Every major model is currently in N.Y.C. to hit the runway at New York Fashion Week, but one very notable catwalk star is missing — Miranda Kerr. The 34-year-old opened up about her decision to take a step back from modeling in her cover interview for Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine, The Edit, saying she’s focusing now on her organic skincare line, Kora Organics, thanks to a push from her new hubby, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

So how is she adjusting to life away from the cameras and inside the Kora offices? Kerr talks all about her newlywed life and the more feminine and masculine roles she and Spiegel (respectively) take on at home.

“Evan inspired me,” Kerr old the magazine of her decision to take a break from modeling. “He said, ‘Why are you spending your energy working for other companies when you should be focusing on your own? You need to take a risk. If you believe in this, put everything into it.'”

She adds: “I’ve modeled for 20 years, it’s just not a priority anymore,” she says. “Now, if an opportunity comes up, I think, ‘Is this in the best interest of my family?’ and ‘Will this interrupt Kora?’ If it passes through those two gates, and if the shoot’s in LA, then…”

RELATED PHOTOS: They Do! Celebrity Bridesmaids

Her life these days involves getting her son, Flynn, off to school, working at Kora’s office and getting home in time to cook her family dinner. “My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort,” she said. “So when [Evan] comes home, I make sure to have a nice dress on and the candles lit. We make time to have a nice dinner together.”

She also slips into a slightly different vibe at home than when she’s at the office. “At work, I’m like, ‘We need to do this!’ and, ‘This needs to happen!’ But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine.”

If that mindset of Kerr’s sounds familiar, she told The Edit back in 2013 something very similar when describing her relationship with now ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side,” she said four years ago. “If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship. Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask for their help, instead of thinking you can do it all on your own.”

To see The Edit‘s full interview, go to net-a-porter.com or download the free Edit app at the App Store and Google Play.