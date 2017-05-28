Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are tying the knot!

Kerr and Spiegel are set to get married in an intimate ceremony in southern California on Saturday. Guests were spotted arriving at Spiegel’s Los Angeles home ahead of the wedding on Saturday evening, a source tells PEOPLE. Prior to the pair’s nuptials, caterers and employees were seen preparing for a big celebration in the backyard of Spiegel’s home.

It was an private small ceremony for family and friends — around 40 guests total — and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

The model, 34, and Snapchat CEO, 26, first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted out together in L.A. in June 2015.

The couple got engaged in late July 2016 and made their announcement on Spiegel’s app, featuring a custom-made filter, of course. Kerr debuted her gorgeous diamond ring, a round-cut center diamond set between two tapered baguettes, on Snapchat in a post decorated with Bitmoji caricatures of the couple.

I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Kerr previously dished on her fiancé’s low-key personality to The Edit in January. “He acts like he’s 50. He’s not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach]. He comes home. We don’t go out.”

And in February, Kerr opened up about the romance in an interview with The Times of London, revealing that she and Spiegel are waiting until after they’re married to have sex.

“My partner is very traditional,” she said, adding, “We can’t . . . I mean we’re just . . . waiting.”

Kerr was previously married to Orlando Bloom in 2010 and they welcomed their son Flynn a year later. The couple divorced in 2013, but have remained close friends and co-parents.