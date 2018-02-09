Pregnant Miranda Kerr and Her Husband Evan Spiegel Have an Adorable Date Night on the Red Carpet

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel were all smiles on the red carpet Thursday night.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, posed for photographers at The Broad and Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: “Something Resembling Truth” event in Los Angeles.

Placing his hand on his wife’s growing baby bump, Snapchat co-founder Spiegel, 27, looked to be a proud father-to-be at the famed art museum.

Kerr, 34, looked glam in a black gown with sheer sleeves. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun. The Australian model accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a shiny black clutch.

This will be Kerr’s second child. She’s already already a mom to 7-year-old son Flynn, whom she welcomed in January 2011 during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

News of Kerr’s pregnancy broke in November, her rep telling PEOPLE at the time “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.”

Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Spiegel said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

Meanwhile, Kerr’s son is anxious to become a big brother — so anxious, in fact, that he asked Kerr if she was pregnant after her wedding night.

“He’s very excited,” the model said on Tuesday during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He’s so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, ‘When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?’ And we were like, ‘Look, we’ve got to get married first.’ ”

She continued, “So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute,’ ” adding that Flynn “has a mischievous personality like me. He also has my little chin.”