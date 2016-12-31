Miranda Kerr Serves as a Bridesmaid for Her Brother’s Wedding

Miranda Kerr is a bride-to-be — but she was also a bridesmaid!

On Friday, the 33-year-old supermodel served as a bridesmaid for her younger brother Matthew Kerr’s wedding in Hunter Valley, a region north of Sydney, Australia. Matthew wed his longtime boyfriend James Wright in a whimsical outdoor ceremony.

Kerr’s mom Therese shared photos from the Friday nuptials, including one of their family — which included Kerr’s fiancé, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. In the picture, the group posed under a banner that said, “We decided on forever.”

They decided on forever… @mattykerr26 @jimmykerr2611 @mirandakerr @nannakerrs @thedivinecompany A photo posted by Therese Kerr (@theresekerr) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

Kerr wore a white eyelet gown and flower headband and bouquet for her little brother’s big day. The grooms both wore white button downs with bow ties and slacks.

The next wedding for the family might be for the supermodel. She and Spiegel got engaged in July, and their announcement was complete with a Snapchat filter.

“I said yes!!!” Kerr wrote in an Instagram post showing off her ring — and custom-made filter.

The model and Spiegel, 26, were first spotted together in Los Angeles in June 2015. The pair met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, starting a friendship that eventually developed into more, she told E! News last year. They’ve remained largely out of the spotlight, but most recently stepped out together for the State Dinner for Nordic leaders at the White House this May.

Kerr previously dished on the couple’s romance to The Edit in January, explaining of her love, “He acts like he’s 50. He’s not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach]. He comes home. We don’t go out.”