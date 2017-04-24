Minnie Driver says it wasn’t until she came to Hollywood at the age of 25 that she began wearing makeup.

Driver, 47, who posed without a stitch of makeup in PEOPLE’s annual World’s Most Beautiful issue says when she’s not working, less is more.

“In my everyday life you won’t see me wearing a lot of makeup,” Driver tells PEOPLE. “Even when I have what I consider quite a lot of makeup on, some online rag will [say I’m] ‘wearing no makeup while having lunch.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I did my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I am wearing lipstick and I put a base on and it’s a cream blush. Thank you very much.”

But there is one beauty matter she always takes into her own hands.

“I made the mistake of letting someone do my eyebrows once and I think they must have been doing the crossword at the same time,” jokes Driver. “It took me literally five years to grow them back in. Now I just do it myself.”

The Speechless star, who is known for her dark thick and curly hair, admits she started going gray when she was just 21-years-old.

“I don’t see it as a bad thing. If I wasn’t an actress I would just let it go,” says Driver. “I would go full Bonnie Raitt the hell out of my hair.”

But it isn’t her eyebrows, hair or makeup that makes Driver feel her most beautiful. Instead, she says it’s a combination of things.

“I feel the most beautiful when I am really healthy and that means physically in shape, strong and eating really well and drinking just the right amount of really delicious wine and getting the right amount of sleep,” she says. “It’s hard to do but I know that is when I feel the absolute most beautiful.”