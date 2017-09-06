Exclusive! PEOPLE and The Mindy Project Partner to Auction Off Her Prettiest Pieces for Charity

Mindy Kaling fans, the time has come: We must get ready to bid adieu to the most fabulously over-the-top OBGYN to ever exist on television, as The Mindy Project’s sixth and final season premieres Sept. 12 on Hulu. And while Kaling’s character Dr. Mindy Lahiri has taken us on a wild ride over the years — boys, babies and beyond — one thing has always stayed the same: Her over-the-top style is as colorful, as eclectic and as loud as the character herself.

At this point, the soon-to-be-mom has worn over 1,000 eye-popping outfits on the show, each one crafted by the talented costume designer Salvador Perez (shown below with Kaling at the opening of their retrospective exhibit, Six Seasons of Style, at the Paley Center for Media). “Mindy is a great collaborator,” Perez says. “We literally speak our own fashion language.”

That’s why PEOPLE has teamed up Perez, Hulu’s The Mindy Project and Charitybuzz to do something big to celebrate the show’s six seasons of style: We’re auctioning off some of the most prized possessions Kaling has worn on screen (like the teal and orange earrings below!) on charitybuzz.com starting today through Sept. 21.

The highest bidder will win a grand prize lot that consists of:

12 of Perez’s favorite accessories chosen from the Mindy Project closet, including three necklaces (from J.Crew, Badgley Mischka and more), six statement earrings (by Kendra Scott, Kate Spade New York, Tarina Tarantino and more), two bags (one Herve Leger and the other Tory Burch) and one scarf (by Theodora & Callum);

A styling session and lunch with Salvador Perez and a PEOPLE editor at The Grove in Los Angeles;

Plus, a $300 American Express gift certificate to the retail, dining and lifestyle destination to spend when you go shopping with Perez and PEOPLE!

Check out more items featured in the auction below:

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which provides free personalized resources, services and hope to those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and their loved ones. The choice of this non-profit organization is a true full circle moment, as the star’s late mother, who inspired the show, passed away from pancreatic cancer several months before the series premiere.

“Our world revolves around clothes,” notes Perez, “so to be able to make a difference makes what I do even more significant.”

However, even if you don’t bid, you can still help fight pancreatic cancer and improve patient outcomes by making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.

And, beyond bidding, may Kaling and Perez’s work forever inspire you to go bold with your wardrobe (as seen on the green drop earrings worn above in the series and now up for auction on charitybuzz.com). “If you want to make a statement and stand out, color is your friend,” Perez advises. “Have fun with it.”

And, of course, don’t forget stocking up on accessories, (like the houndstooth Herver Leger clutch she wore with a matching houndstooth printed dress): “Accessories are the bow on the gift—a present if you just wrap it in paper is nice, but you want to add some flourish to it,” says Perez.

The goal, he advises, is “about setting the mood,” he says. “It’s a great statement earring or bracelet or bag that finishes off an outfit. Try to have an arsenal at your disposal.”

Bidding is open from Sept. 6 through Sept. 21 at charitybuzz.com.