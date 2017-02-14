Spend Valentine’s Day Falling in Love With the Many Facial Hair Variations of Milo Ventimiglia

Whether you know him as Jack Pearson on This is Us, Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls or Wolverine, one thing is for sure: you love Milo Ventimiglia. Which also means that through the years, you’ve stuck with him through his many scruff iterations, from a full beard to a ’70s ‘stache. But now, the star has returned to his bare face yet again — and we’re paying tribute to all of his looks in the video above.

For months, the 39-year-old actor has kept us guessing on the facial hair front, switching from a beard to a goatee to – of course – his iconic This Is Us mustache. And just when we were getting used to that look, he shocked us all by appearing clean-shaven. Even his onscreen wife, Mandy Moore, was floored: “We have like a gigantic cast text chain, and we’re like, Who is that young man?!” Moore told PeopleStyle at the Alice + Olivia show. “My first reaction was, like, I don’t know that person! That is not my husband, that is not the person I fell in love with! I mean it’s Milo and he’s gorgeous and he can pull off anything, but I like a man rocking a little facial hair myself – [that’s] my preference.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Changes: Better Before or After?

We don’t know that we can pick a side – regardless of his relationship with the razor at any given moment, he’s got our hearts.

What do you think of his new look? Do you like him with or without facial hair? Sound off below.

-Reporting by Sarah Ball