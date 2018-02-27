Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore may be on a hiatus from filming This Is Us after wrapping season 2, but that doesn’t mean the on-screen husband and wife have totally parted ways — especially when it comes to visits to the hairstylist.

Ventimiglia changed up his look, turning to hairstylist Ashley Streicher, who happens to be a close friend of Moore’s and the person responsible for updating her hair only a day earlier.

Just a few days after filming ended for the stars, Stretcher revealed Ventimiglia’s new look on Instagram: a shorter version of his long, combed-back style. And that’s not the only change he went for. He also ditched his mustache and debuted a nearly clean-shaven face similar, giving us flashbacks to young Jack Pearson on the hit NBC drama.

Michael Kovac/Getty; Ashley Streicher/Instagram

“Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia ❤ #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca,” Streicher captioned the shot of her and the star.

It’s not surprising that the co-stars share a glam squad, considering they often give a glimpse at their real-life friendship with the world.

“Also this guy. A little BTS shot to illustrate that we do know how to have fun on set. The ultimate partner in crime. There’s no Rebecca without Jack. ❤ you, @miloanthonyventimiglia,” Moore recently captioned an Instagram photo.