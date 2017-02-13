Millie Bobby Brown Officially Signs with a Major Modeling Agency

At just 12 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already in the midst of a career that would make an actor three times her age neon green with envy. After sky-rocketing to major success thanks to a starring role as a young girl with some mysterious telekinetic superpowers on the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, the actress quickly became a fan favorite, appearing on every talk show, red carpet, and Halloween costume of 2016.

It also didn’t take long for her to become a fashion darling – she’s taken a meeting with Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière, landed the role of the new face of Calvin Klein by Appointment as reimagined under the fresh creative direction of Raf Simons, worn custom Armani to the SAG Awards and scored a front-row seat at Fashion Week. So it was only a matter of time before she landed a major modeling gig – and it’s now official that she’s signed with IMG.

Those obsessed with the new generation of supermodels currently walking will likely recognize this particular modeling agency as the very same one that represents quintessential millennial It-Girls Bella and Gigi Hadid. But the most photographed sisters on the planet (after the KarJenners, of course) better keep a close eye on their coveted Vogue covers because there’s a new style star in town looking to slip into their stilettos.

A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally.

You’ll still have to wait a few more years to see Millie actually walk the runway at fashion week, given that she’s four years below the age regulations put in place for designers by the CFDA. But until 2010, you’ll see Brown on the agency’s “Talent” roster, alongside beauties like Julianne Moore, Liv Tyler, and her Netflix co-star Winona Ryder. So while you may not see her strutting her stuff at Paris fashion week anytime soon, we have a feeling some more high end campaigns will be coming her way in the very near future.

Are you excited to see Millie Bobby Brown do more modeling? Sound off below!