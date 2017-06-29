Millie Bobby Brown Stars in The xx’s New Music Video Making Her the Coolest Teenager Ever

Millie Bobby Brown had a breakout year in 2016 with the success of Netflix’s Stranger Things. At 13 years old, she’s already became a red carpet pro thanks to her edgy high-fashion choices and her big-time modeling gig with Calvin Klein By Appointment (the new made-to-measure service by the brand). And now Calvin Klein’s Chief Creative Officer, Raf Simons, tapped her for her coolest gig yet — to star in The xx’s new music video.

Simons collaborated with the English indie band and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan on the group’s latest music video, “I Dare You” and called on some of Calvin Klein’s most famous faces to lend a hand. In addition to Brown, he tapped Paris Jackson, who attended the Met Gala as a guest of the brand, Ashton Sanders, who stars in the spring 2017 Calvin Klein Underwear campaign and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes, who have been featured in ads and the brand’s runway show.

“The experience was great,” Brown tells PeopleStyle about starring in the video. “It was so fun to film in L.A. and to be part of a musical project. The cast that was featured in the video with me was awesome – I loved getting to work with people who I’ve never worked with. I had met Ashton before, but that was the first time I met and worked with everyone else.”

In the video, MBB displays the kind of captivating range of emotions that made fans love her as Eleven in Stranger Things, which has a bit to do with how comfortable she feels working with Simons.

RELATED PHOTOS: Millie Bobby Brown Is Already a Red Carpet Pro at 13

“Working with Raf Simons and Calvin Klein has taught me a lot about self-expression,” Brown says. “As a brand, Calvin Klein has always encouraged me to be myself; they really embrace individuality.”

She first met Simons during her Calvin Klein By Appointment campaign shoot and instantly felt at ease. “He was so nice and made me feel so comfortable that day. It was like being on set with friends and family from the moment I arrived.”

It’s been less than a year since designer Raf Simons took the helm at Calvin Klein but he’s done so much to shake things up, it’s hard to keep track. He created a ground-breaking new made-to-measure service, By Appointment, tapped the hottest young stars as faces of the brand and earned CFDA Awards menswear and womenswear designer of the year with his first collections. Now that he’s taking his talents to the music industry, there’s clearly no limit to his creativity.

What do you think of the music video?