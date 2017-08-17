Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown, 13, Likes to 'Keep It Appropriate' with Her Wardrobe

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown might just be entering her teen years, but with her chic haircut, cool-girl style and role as one of the faces of Calvin Klein, she’s already made her way up the ranks as a style star. But while her sartorial wisdom is way beyond her years, she still tries to keep her outfits appropriate.

“I’ve never been one of those girls who dresses provocatively,” Brown tells Drew Barrymore in an interview for Teen Vogue‘s September “Icons” issue. “It’s just not me. I keep it as appropriate as possible. I wear tons of shorts and sneakers.”

But that’s not to say she’s not serious about her style choices. As a spokesperson for Calvin Klein, Brown sports high-fashion pieces all the time, but she won’t wear anything she’s not excited about.

“I’m modeling for Raf Simons at Calvin,” she says. “I’m not a model in the sense that I pose and just suck it up. I’m like, “Uh, no” if something is itchy or not comfortable.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Millie Bobby Brown Takes Us Behind the Scenes of The xx’s New Music Video

Before we met the young star when she appeared as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, she was a pre-teen with long hair. She’d soon learn, however, that her role required a buzz cut — and she’s been embracing shorter styles ever since the big chop. Now, with a short bob, Brown plays with fun braids and faux hawks.

RELATED VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Wants Her Short Hair to ‘Inspire’ People

“I do feel more confident when I have short hair,” She tells Barrymore. “After shaving it off for Stranger Things, I just embraced it as much as possible. It was so freeing.”

What do you love about Brown’s style? Sound off below.