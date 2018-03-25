Millie Bobby Brown's Shirt at the Kids' Choice Awards Memorializes Parkland Shooting Victims

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t afraid to make a political statement on the red carpet.

Hours after Saturday’s March for Our Lives, the Stranger Things actress, 14, showed her support for the gun violence protest by wearing a shirt to the Kid’s Choice Awards that memorialized the 17 people who lost their lives during the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Feb. 14. On the front of the shirt, which was made by Calvin Klein, were the powerful words, “Never again.”

“Thank you to all the fans who voted for me and for Stranger Things at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards today. A big 🙏🏻,” she wrote alongside a picture of her outfit on social media.

Brown, who was joined at the event by costars Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, also went on to thank “my friends at Calvin Klein for being such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world,” before tagging some of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who organized Saturday’s protest and adding the hashtags “#marchforourlives #neveragain.”

Millie Bobby Brown Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

Calvin Klein also shared an image of Brown’s outfit as the star accepted the award for favorite TV actress, applauding her for choosing to make a political statement.

“On this history making day, @milliebobbybrown declares her support for @marchforourlives at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. CALVIN KLEIN applauds her, #MarchForOurLives and all those who support its mission in shaping a better future,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

During her acceptance speech, Brown told KCA attendees: “The March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight receiving an award as an actor. I’m so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show Stranger Things has created for me.”

Adding, “But, more than anything, I get to be up here and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.”

Millie Bobby Brown Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

The Washington D.C. protest, which went on to inspire hundreds of “sibling marches” worldwide, was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Alex Wind within days of the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

Ahead of the protest, Brown also voiced her support for March for Our Lives, writing on social media, “March For Our Lives is an opportunity for us all to stand in solidarity against gun violence. No child, teen, parent or teacher should be afraid to walk into their school or classroom.”

“This is our chance to be HEARD! This is our chance to MAKE A DIFFERENCE. This world needs to be filled with love, kindness and support of one another. No more fear, no more hurt, no more shootings, no more GUNS,” she added. “To everyone participating in tomorrow’s March all over the country, you have my love, support, strength and encouragement!”

Stranger Things also took home the award for favorite TV show at Saturday’s awards show.