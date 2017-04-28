Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gives Her Beauty Tips in an Adorable Insta Story

Make way, YouTubers! There’s a new beauty guru on the loose and her name is Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown, 13, gave her Instagram followers some of her tried-and-true beauty tips Thursday during a live Instagram video.

The Stranger Things star told her followers that less makeup is more and proceeded to show them her magic as she applied primer, mascara, eyeshadow, and a bit of lipgloss to finish off her look.

Brown showed fans the proper way to contour, adding product on her nose, saying, “You can thin your nose out a bit,” before stopping to look at the camera and adding, “Although, I wouldn’t.”

With her hair in a messy top knot, the star continued with her post, showing off her expertise at blending eyeshadow and highlighter on her rosy cheeks.

The actress is sure to have learned her beauty tips from professional make-up stylists, but also from her own foray into beauty regimens, saying, “A lot of these products I’m using are affordable. Before I made it… I used to go to the dollar store for my makeup!”

Brown recently signed on to model with IMG Models. Since her breakout on Netflix, it hasn’t taken her long to become a fashion darling.

She’s taken a meeting with Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière, landed the role of the new face of Calvin Klein by Appointment as reimagined under the fresh creative direction of Raf Simons, worn custom Armani to the SAG Awards and scored a front-row seat at Fashion Week.