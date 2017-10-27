Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Out a New Look With Leather And Hair Extensions at Season Two Premiere

Ever since her breakout role on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has emerged as a teen fashionista to watch out for, as she’s proved time and time again that she’s open to taking risks on the red carpet (that usually pay off). And last night, she did it again at the premiere for season two of Stranger Things in Los Angeles ahead of the nine-episode drop on Netflix today.

This time, the 13-year-old actress ditched her signature short hair and opted to go for a shoulder-length bob, thanks to the help of a few extensions. The beauty look featured center-parted hair and curtain bangs.

To complement her new ‘do, she opted for a black leather shirt dress by Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC imprint, designed by Raf Simons. She also wore white patent leather kitten heels by the label, one of her favorite go-tos, as she’s a face for the brand.

The actress posed on the carpet with her Stranger Things co-stars, including Finn Wolfhard, her character Eleven’s love interest in the series. Brown shared a sweet photo of the two of them on her Instagram not long after the premiere.

“@finnwolfhardofficial I’m so blessed to have a great (on screen romance) with this lovely boy! Eleven loves you ⭐️,” she captioned the photo.

When Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix, Brown’s bold buzzcut became one of the most talked about aspects of the series.

“I hope I inspire people… it’s really cool to have short hair,” Brown previously said about buzzing her hair off for the role of Eleven.

But this season, don’t expect Eleven to look quite the same — she appears to have gone through the biggest physical change since season one.

“I feel like my shaved head said ‘bada–,’ but this season she’s more vulnerable and scared, so she has a different look. It’s more of a coming-of-age story for her,” Brown said. “She’s trying to be a normal teenager. … That’s something I’m also going through right now.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.

