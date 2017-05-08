Joining the Supermodel Squad? Millie Bobby Brown Fangirls over Kendall, Gigi and Cara (They've Been Texting!)

Does the supermodel squad have room for one more?

Millie Bobby Brown signed with IMG Models earlier this year, and soon enough you might see her popping up in Kendall Jenner‘s Instagram feed.

The Stranger Things star hit up the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday and revealed that she’s grown pretty close to none other than fellow model and actress Cara Delevingne, explaining during a red carpet interview with MTV that the two have “been texting.”

“It’s: ‘What are you wearing?’ ‘Oh my God, that’s amazing. Let me see. Send me a picture,’ ” she said. “It’s very detailed.”

And in the meantime, there are still plenty of other stars — and models! — she’d love to meet.

“I really want to meet Adele,” she gushed. “There are so many singers I haven’t met that I want to meet, and some models as well that I’m dying to meet. Kendall Jenner. Gigi Hadid, of course. It’s just because I’ve been introduced to modeling now.”

And Brown, 13, isn’t afraid to admit that she totally gets starstruck from time to time.

“I really enjoyed The Edge of Seventeen — I thought it was so accurate. I freaked out [when I met Hailee Steinfeld]!” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I love you.’ I’m not very good at this stuff. I freak out if I see someone.”

The star also took a moment to tease the much-anticipated season 2 of Stranger Things, which hits Netflix on Oct. 31.

“It’s very dark,” she revealed. “It’s a lot different than season 1. You’re going to like it a lot better!”

And the evening is shaping up to be a great one for Brown: She won the award for best actor in a show and got emotional as she took the stage to deliver her speech, thanking friends and family for their support.

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Adam DeVine, are airing live from 8 p.m. ET on MTV.