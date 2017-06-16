Style

If you haven’t noticed, Miley Cyrus’ style these days is less “party in the USA” and more “bonfire on the beach.” Gone are bedazzled unitards covered in crystal tongues. The singer is entering a new, rootsy phase with her music and her style is following suit. (In other words: She’s Madonna-ing.) Here’s a look at her California-meets-country-girl metamorphosis

SiriusXM Studios

The singer looks like she's ready for a garden party in in her girly Lily Ashwell dress teamed with white, ankle-strap peep toes.

The Tonight Show, Part 1

Her off-the shoulder gingham top (worn with denim flares) perfectly matched her printed platforms on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show, Part II

For her "Malibu" performance, Miley changed into a white studded suit worn with a matching belt and neck scarf and kept her two-tone pigtails in place. (To compare, remember that on Miley's last tour she regularly wore a prosthetic phallus and unicorn horn.)

The Tonight Show, Part III

For her third look of the night, Miley paid homage to her country roots in a ruffle maxidress. Cyrus said on Instagram that the look was inspired by home: "My Nashville find! Dad! @billyraycyrus I finally got my Felice & Boudleaux moment! Wearin this dress from home made me miss you and mama even more! Wish y'all could've been there! Love love love you!"

Promo Day in N.Y.C.

Miley added some pop star flare to her look via the rainbow-and-balloon hand-painted print on her white denim separates, teamed with matching cowboy boots and a "Liam" earring as a sweet nod to her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

2017 Billboard Music Awards

White denim cutoffs, crop tops and boots have become the singer's stage uniform.

The Voice Season 12 Finale

Seen in her go-to uniform.

Today Performance

Again, wearing her uniform. (Shop some similar white cutoffs here!)

The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show Visit

Her printed midi, floral mules, desert hat and neck scarf scream "California cool girl."

Night out in N.Y.C.

Denim-on-denim is totally a surfer girl move. Right?

Late Night with Seth Meyers

She's with the band! For her Late Night TV performance, Miley wore a peplum and mutton-sleeve prairie-like crop top with a pair of Frame’s Nouveau Le Mix two-tone jeans

SiriusXM Radio Visit

This time she paired her white crop top with floral embroidered jeans and white clogs.

One Manchester Concert

The singer pulled a pair of python over-the-knee boots out of her pop star closet for her performance at Ariana Grande's One Love tribute concert.

iHeart Summer 2017 Weekend

"I like blonde and brown — now I don’t have to choose," Cyrus said in a recent interview when asked about her two-tone hair, which goes perfectly with her new laid-back look. (These over-the-knee boots are as glam as she goes recently.) 

Billboard Music Awards 2017

Sticking to her white color palette, Miley opted for a tulle and ruffle Alessandra Rich dress that feels true to her new folksy vibe.

