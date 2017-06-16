'Purple Hair Don't Care': Tori Spelling Debuts New Summer Color While Out with Her Kids
Style
Malibu Miley! See Miley Cyrus' Style Transformation
If you haven’t noticed, Miley Cyrus’ style these days is less “party in the USA” and more “bonfire on the beach.” Gone are bedazzled unitards covered in crystal tongues. The singer is entering a new, rootsy phase with her music and her style is following suit. (In other words: She’s Madonna-ing.) Here’s a look at her California-meets-country-girl metamorphosis