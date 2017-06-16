The Tonight Show, Part III

For her third look of the night, Miley paid homage to her country roots in a ruffle maxidress. Cyrus said on Instagram that the look was inspired by home: "My Nashville find! Dad! @billyraycyrus I finally got my Felice & Boudleaux moment! Wearin this dress from home made me miss you and mama even more! Wish y'all could've been there! Love love love you!"