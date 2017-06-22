Miley Cyrus Welcomes in Summer with Fruit, SPF, and a Little, Red Two-Piece

Wednesday marked the summer solstice which is not only the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but also the longest day of the year which should help explain why most of you probably didn’t see the sun set yesterday until roughly 9pm. And the arrival of these hot, sunny days ahead also means its time to kick off all of your favorite warm weather activities, which means busting out the barbecue, heading to the beach, and sipping on an icy beverage. Or if you’re Miley Cyrus, donning your favorite little red bikini, roaming your property with your pack of dogs, and chowing down on some seasonal fruits.

With the release of her new single, “Malibu,” the pop star has turned over a radically different sartorial leaf. Gone are her days of twerking in mouse buns, crystalized semi-nude bodysuits, and prosthetic breasts, and in their place a much more tame, folksy Miley has emerged. One who seems to exclusively wear light-wash jeans, peasant blouses, and breezy linen dresses. But the singer knows that when it comes to summer dressing, whether you’re the new Miley or old, donning strictly a swimsuit is never the wrong choice.

In a recent Instagram post, Miley poses in the midst of her super green, shady backyard wearing just a bright red bikini and a black trucker hat with her dip-dyed blonde hair tucked up underneath while eating pieces of watermelon out of a tupperware container. In the shot a couple of her large number of pets can also be seen, her beloved Shetland sheepdog Emu and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s rescue dog Dora, waiting patiently to receive a snack of their own. In the caption she writes, “Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!” Your annual reminder that sunscreen is always the ultimate summer accessory.

