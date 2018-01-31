Miley Cyrus Is Her Own Biggest Fan as Pays Tribute to Elton John in a Glittering Outfit

Miley Cyrus is “back” with a whole new artistic look.

The singer, 25, shared a series of photos of herself in a glittering white long-sleeved shirt, with matching high-waisted shorts and matching knee-high boots on Instagram Tuesday night.

Cyrus, who was at Madison Square Garden to honor Elton John during a concert tribute “I’m Still Standing,” shared the photos while backstage – and poked a bit bit of fun at herself at the same time.

“Backstage “I’m Still Standing” @eltonjohn tribute! #BitchIsBack 😻,” she wrote in the caption of the first two photos as she reclined on the floor.

The star – whose blonde hair was slightly swept back and styled down, framing her face and prominent cheekbones – showed off her look with some dramatic poses.

Miley Cyrus backstage at MSG during the Elton John tribute concert in New York City

But Cyrus is not one to take herself too seriously, so she also shared some photos showing how she used a fan to blow back her hair.

Her sister, Brandi, commented on her photos, writing, “THOSE BOOTS,” along with a heart eyes emoji and a screaming cat face emoji. Cyrus’ friend, Demi Lovato, also liked and commented, simply adding fire emojis to resonate her excitement about the ensemble.

Her fiancé Liam Hemsworth liked the photo, alongside the couple’s friend Vanessa Hudgens.

In another photo, she offers a close-up look at her silver rings on her right hand.

Miley Cyrus shows off her legs in a white sparkling suit as she geared up for the Elton John Tribute at Madison Square Garde Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Several other stars were present at the tribute concert such as Shawn Mendes, SZA, Kesha, Sam Smith, Little Big Town, Marren Morris and Miranda Lambert among others.

Cyrus and John performed together at the 2018 Grammy Awards, singing his classic hit “Tiny Dancer.” The “Malibu” singer hit the stage with the five-time Grammy winner to celebrate him and his writing partner Bernie Taupin, who are both receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

The iconic pianist — adorned in blue-mirrored sunglasses and a sparkly suit — took the stage just days after announcing his retirement concert tour.

Elton John and Miley Cyrus performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ahead of the show, John opened up about finally performing with Cyrus.

“I’ve always loved her. I like those kind of women,” John told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet. “I like my women to be strong, I like them to be feisty and she’s certainly that! And she can sing so it’s finally great to work with her.”