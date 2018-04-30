Miley Cyrus Is 'Not Sorry' for Controversial 2008 Vanity Fair Photos Years After Apologizing

Miley Cyrus is taking back her apology for a 2008 Vanity Fair photo shoot that many deemed too scandalous for the then-15-year-old.

A decade after the singer posed for the pictures by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, Cyrus said she had no remorse about the shoot, which included an image in which she appeared to be topless, covered only by a sheet.

“IM NOT SORRY,” she captioned a tweet, Sunday, featuring the front page of the April 28, 2008, edition of the New York Post with the headline “Miley’s Shame” and an article about her apology. “F— YOU #10yearsago,” she wrote.

Cyrus — then a Disney Channel star — issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE in 2008 apologizing for the pictures, saying she was “embarrassed.”

“My goal in my music and my acting is always to make people happy. For Vanity Fair, I was so honored and thrilled to work with Annie [Leibovitz],” she said. “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed.”

Miley Cyrus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer continued, “The pictures of me on the internet were silly, inappropriate shots. I appreciate all the support of my fans, and hope they understand that along the way I am going to make mistakes and I am not perfect. I never intended for any of this to happen and I am truly sorry if I have disappointed anyone. Most of all, I have let myself down. I will learn from my mistakes and trust my support team. My family and my faith will guide me through my life’s journey.”

RELATED VIDEO: We Can’t Stop! Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Only Had Eyes For Each Other At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that while the pictures suggested that she was nude, Cyrus did have clothes on. “She is covered by a sheet, and beneath the sheet she is clothed,” the insider said. “Originally, she was in a flesh-colored tank top but was asked to remove it.”

Feeling myself… I’ll never forget the day I got this shirt from Fred Segal pic.twitter.com/jpQ3rAocHO — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Sooo Harpers Bazaar pic.twitter.com/XFjuIdfiHB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Nowadays, Cyrus doesn’t shy away from risqué photo shoots, from posing as a sultry Easter bunny to wearing nothing but a sheer bodysuit embellished with very purposefully placed Swarovski crystals. But on Sunday, the 25-year-old pop star took a trip down memory lane with some snapshots from her younger years.

The pictures included a shot of the youngster blowing a kiss to the camera while wearing a pink top.

“Feeling myself… I’ll never forget the day I got this shirt from Fred Segal,” Cyrus captioned the tweet.

In another, Cyrus’ hair looked windswept as she posed with her hands on her hips.

“Being extra AF!” she wrote. “Thanks mom!”