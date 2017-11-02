Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just stepped out together doing what they do best — looking adorably cute in matching workout sweats and sparking marriage rumors through their strategically placed jewelry.

The two were talking a stroll in Savannah, Georgia wearing comfy clothes, ball caps and matching bands on their ring fingers that ignited some marriage buzz.

But the longtime loves have yet to tie the knot — and they’ve been wearing these bands for a while now. Back in August, TMZ reported that Hemsworth, 27, was seen wearing a gold band while spending time with Cyrus’ mother, Tish, in Kentucky. And Cyrus has been spotted wearing a sparkly band on her ring finger since July 2016.

And while they may be sporting promise rings, Cyrus has openly talked about her feelings on marriage, making it very clear that she can’t see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Daily Mail reports that she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Cyrus has been wearing the same Neil Lane diamond ring Hemsworth gave her during their first engagement in 2012, even though she told Ellen DeGeneres it’s not quite her style.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, What’s going on? I am like, This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”

Now that’s true love.