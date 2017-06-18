Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Designer Get in a Heated Exchange About Politics

Miley Cyrus criticized Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana’s politics, and one of its co-founders clapped back at the “Malibu” singer on Instagram.

On Saturday, Cyrus’s 23-year-old brother Braison walked in the luxury Italian design house’s fashion show in Milan — his first runway turn — and her post started off with congratulatory words before critique.

“Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️,” she posted on Saturday.

Her message veered off the congratulatory course as she made a stab at the fashion house’s politics. In 2015, Dolce & Gabbana co-founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce (who are both openly gay) took a lot of heat for statements they made about gay parenting and IVF being unnatural (to recap, Dolce told Panorama magazine, “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed”).

Following the comments, celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Elton John boycotted the brand, a top exec stepped down and the designers laid low for a while, with Dolce eventually issuing an apology in Vogue.

But Cyrus appeared to still harbor ill feelings. More recently, the designers dressed First Lady Melania Trump for New Year’s Eve, and for several other events, prompting criticism from people who oppose Donald Trump. The designers responded with cheeky “#boycottDolce&Gabbana” t-shirts.

“PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” she concluded her post.

Gabbana, 54, did not take long to reply, reposting Cyrus’s image and his defense in both Italian and English.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️,” he wrote.