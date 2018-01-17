Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued to enjoy their holiday vacation in Australia during a fun beach day in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer donned a sporty white bikini that showed off her fit physique and tattoos, pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail and playfully jumped through the waves with her 28-year-old Australian beau.

Cyrus and Hemsworth jetted off to his home country at the beginning of 2018 to spend some time with his family, with both wearing their “promise rings” that have fueled many rumors that the couple secretly got married.

Despite making their commitment to one another by wearing their promise rings, Cyrus has openly spoken out about not being quite ready to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

The couple first started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of their Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song. In 2012, Hemsworth proposed, but the two ultimately ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

After a few years apart, the couple reconnected and the pair’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, which incldued dinners with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

“I needed to change so much,” Cyrus told Billboard of their time apart. “And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other.”