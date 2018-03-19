Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wore the Most Enthusiastic St. Patrick's Day Outfits

When it comes to getting into the holiday spirit, you can count on Miley Cyrus to pull out all the stops. Case in point: Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s St. Patrick’s day celebration, which involved the most festive green wardrobe.

Cyrus sported a green care bear onesie complete with a lucky charm on her stomach, which she paired with a green and white striped Dr. Seuss-style hat and metallic green slide sandals. She showed off her look, along with her dance moves and a flower rainbow arch on Twitter.

The “Malibu” singer paired her ensemble with matching green lipstick, lime green eye shadow, a clover sticker placed in the middle of her forehead and green braided hair extensions.

RELATED PHOTOS: See How Stars Celebrated St. Patrick’s Day

Miley Cyrus/Twitter

And she wasn’t alone in her celebrations. Hemsworth also got involved, sporting a green striped t-shirt, a green tie, lime green tights, matching socks and neon shoes in order to honor the holiday. He shared a look at his outfit — and a ton of green decor — on Instagram.

“Happy St. Patrick’s day Ireland,” Hemsworth captioned the shot. “Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!! My grandma was Irish and I couldn’t be prouder. Light it up!”