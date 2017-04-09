People

Miley Cyrus Bares Her Abs in a Teeny-Tiny Hiking Outfit with Fiancé Liam Hemsworth

LESE/AKM-GSI

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted walking with pups, Mary Jane and Dora, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cyrus rocked a red sports bra — revealing her enviable abs — and matching short-shorts, with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Hemsworth opted for a plain white T-shirt and shorts.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, has shouted out the animals the couple shares — Cyrus has rescued dogs, cats, and even a pig on top of Hemsworth’s pooches — in a sweet Instagram for her fiancé’s 27th birthday, which featured weed-themed gift bags.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus captioned the photo. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

After ending their engagement in 2013, Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in early 2016.

This time around, they’ve been notably more private and out of the public eye.

 