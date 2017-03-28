Everything Michelle Pfeiffer Has Said About Aging (Even Though We Have Yet to See Proof She Actually Does Age)

At 58 years old, Michelle Pfeiffer still looks as good as she did when she was PEOPLE’s first World’s Most Beautiful Woman back in 1990. And after just one glance at her photo shoot in Interview‘s April 2017 cover, it’s undeniably clear that she’s a genetically blessed super-human. Which is why we went into the archives to find the beauty secrets she shared with us nearly 20 years ago.

“The maintenance is just way out of control,” she told PEOPLE of her beauty routine back in 1999. “I’ll use sunscreen and have regular manicures now, and I never used to do that. Now it takes me so long to go to bed or get out of the house.”

But she wasn’t always perfect. She shared that during her twenties, “I did nothing beauty-wise. I smoked cigarettes, ate whatever I wanted and used bar soap on my face. People were horrified by how I treated my skin.”

Now, plastic surgery isn’t taboo to the star, who told InStyle in 2006 that at the onset of aging, she had indeed “toyed” with the idea of a facelift.

“I certainly see that I’ve changed. I just try not to dwell on it,” she told the magazine. “Aging happens to every single one of us. Once you accept that it unburdens you.”

As for her fitness routine, the star told us in 1999 that she worked out at her Los Angeles home, doing both cardiovascular exercises and stretching. And while she had been focusing on eating healthy, it didn’t always go as planned.

“I spent years trying to clean up my act,” said Pfeiffer, who admitted that she snacked on popcorn and peanut M&Ms. “Then I found myself making macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches.”

But at the end of the day, she simply wanted to embrace her age — and that seems to be exactly what she’s done.

“All I really care about, is that I’m able to age gracefully and that I don’t ever look like a wax figure of myself,” she told PEOPLE.

The takeaway? Just stop worrying.

