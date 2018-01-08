Michelle Pfeiffer Stands in Solidarity With Time's Up in a Black Blazer and Maxi Skirt at Golden Globes

Golden Globe Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer is standing in solidarity with the biggest movement in Hollywood tonight at the award show.

The 59-year-old actress, who’s nominated for her sixth Golden Globe, hit the red carpet at tonight’s award show joining in on the Time’s Up movement — which men in Hollywood are also partaking in tonight — by wearing a Dior Haute Couture belted black blazer and tulle, feather maxi skirt with glittering fringe. The actress brought along husband and television writer David E. Kelley as her date, who wore an all-black tuxedo and Time’s Up pin himself.

To stand in solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, a group of actresses, including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, started a movement (now officially named Time’s Up) to wear all-black to the Golden Globes this year to send a united message aimed at changing the work culture of the entertainment industry. “We all recognize there’s no such thing [as a silver bullet]” but “not taking action is no longer an option,” Ferrera told the Times.

After admitting she took a break from the spotlight when her kids moved out, Pfeiffer returned to acting with a vengeance and is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in the HBO movieWizard of Lies at tonight’s show.

“I’m an empty nester now,” she said in Interview. “I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then . . . I don’t know, time just went on . . . I disappeared, yeah.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Now, the three-time Oscar nominee won’t think twice about her career in acting after her amazing comeback performances in The Wizard of Lies and Murder on the Orient Express this past year.

“I remember thinking, ‘Do I really want to step back into [acting]?’ And I just realized that I’m not done,” she said. “I have a lot more to do and a lot more to say. I’m never going to be one that retires.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.