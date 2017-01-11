Michelle Obama Returns to Her Favorite Designer Jason Wu for the President’s Farewell Address

Tuesday night President Obama gave his final speech to the nation in his tearful farewell address. And among all the important points his speech covered, when he began to acknowledge Michelle’s work the past eight years, the room erupted with loud applause and a standing ovation. He praised her for taking on her role as First Lady with “grace and grit and style and good humor.” Among the many reasons so many loved her as the country’s First Lady, is her undeniably chic and powerful sense of style. And last night, she gave her fashion fans one last surprise by returning to the designer that started it all.

She chose a custom black sheer lace Jason Wu A-line dress paired with pointy-toe black pumps for Tuesday’s address. First daughter Malia Obama, 18, looked equally as chic, opting for a black and white dress from the hot rising New York-based brand Cinq à Sept.

“We are honored to be a part of history and it has been a privilege dressing the First Family,” founder Jane Siskin shared in a statement.

Throughout her tenure as First Lady, Wu has been one of her go-to designers ever since she surprised everyone by choosing the then up-and-coming designer to create her 2009 inauguration ball gown.

At the time, Wu was a relatively new designer and completely shocked she chose him. He told PEOPLE the gown came together with the help of four friends who all sewed the flowers onto the dress by hand. “I was in awe when I saw her. I was emotional, I was amazed,” Wu told PEOPLE at the time. “I wanted the dress to reflect hope, fantasy, a dream [because] this is a pretty surreal moment we’re living in.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All of Michelle Obama’s Stunning State Dinner Dresses in One Place

And that moment signaled her commitment to championing young, American designers. She’s worn Thakoon, Tanya Taylor, Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and many, many more (including storied American brands too, such as Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Naeem Khan).

So in honor of her final few days as First Lady, let’s look back at some of her best Jason Wu moments from the past eight years.



She wore a pink dress by Jason Wu on her first Vogue cover, which came out shortly after Inauguration Day in 2009.



Her 2009 Inauguration ball gown was a silk chiffon Jason Wu creation accented with flowers and Swarovski cyrstals, which later was added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Museum.



And chose the designer again for the 2013 inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. wearing a custom red chiffon and velvet halter gown.



To the 2013 State of the Union address, she wore a custom red tweed Jason Wu dress accented with a black yoke and leather trim.



And most recently, at a 2016 state dinner in honor of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she wore a custom floral jacquard strapless gown.

Which Jason Wu moment is your favorite?