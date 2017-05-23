Michelle Obama Looks Molto Bella in a Lace-Up, Off-the-Shoulder Top While on Vacation in Italy

During her eight-year tenure as America’s First Lady, it seemed when it came to fashion that Michelle Obama could do no wrong. The FLOTUS with the mostess always struck the perfect note with her ensembles, whether she was channeling a ray of sunshine at the State of the Union, mingling with the locals in Morocco with her daughters, or showing everyone how opulent glamour is done in a glittering custom rose gold Versace gown. And if you thought her looks fresh from the White House were stunning, just wait until you see the effortlessly trendy off-duty outfits she’s composed for her latest Italian vacation.

Since departing the capital and leaving all of their official government duties behind, the Obamas have been taking a much-deserved series of vacations to various far-flung locales, breaking out their rarely seen tropical duds and 44’s even more rarely seen leather jacket. But while the former POTUS’s dad style is great and all, it pales in comparison to Michelle’s parade of easy, breezy, summer-ready fashions. The presidential couple are currently in Tuscany, Italy, stepping out on Monday to take in the city’s sights, visiting the Duomo di Siena where they were greeted by crowds of cheering fans.

For the occasion, Michelle continued her contemporary style streak wearing a white cold-shoulder top with a large ruffle across the neckline and lace-up detailing over the arms. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted, olive green, wide leg linen trousers with cargo pockets on the sides, accessorizing the look with round sunglasses, some dainty gold jewelry, and a pair of practical taupe slides, perfect for the tourist on-the-go. Her husband looked equally nonchalant for their jaunt around town, wearing a light blue button down, black slim fit trousers, and his signature black shades. Proof that when they go low, the Obamas go high (fashion).

