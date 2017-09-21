Michael Sheen Dyes His Hair Bleach Blond (PHOTO)

Michael Sheen is looking a little lighter these days.

The Masters of Sex star debuted a new bleached blond hairdo at a screening for his new movie Home Again at The Washington Mayfair Hotel on Thursday in London, England.

The naturally dark-haired actor made his first public appearance with the new look alongside his Home Again costar (and fellow iconic blonde) Reese Witherspoon.

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James's Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

Sheen is sporting the Billy Idol-esque do for his role in the new six-part Amazon series Good Omens. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Sheen stars as angel Aziraphale opposite David Tennant as a demon named Crowley.

The series — part humor, fantasy and horror — takes place in the midst of the upcoming apocalypse in 2018. But Sheen’s angel and Tennant’s demon aren’t looking forward to the upcoming battle of good and evil, and do their best to avoid partaking in the end times.

Witherspoon and Sheen’s romantic comedy Home Again is in theaters now.