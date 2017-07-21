Michael Phelps Reveals Plans for a New Shark Tattoo: 'Something's Going on The Body'

Michael Phelps already has two tattoos, but the 28-time Olympic medalist says he’s ready for a third.

“I don’t know if it’s a hammer head, or a great white, but something’s going on the body,” Phelps says in the latest issue of People.

The inspiration for his new ink? Swimming with sharks for Discovery’s Shark Week.

Phelps, 32, traveled with wife, Nicole to the Bahamas in April where he got up close and personal to a 13-foot Hammerhead. “At one point she was just 12 inches from my face,” says Phelps. “It was amazing!”

From there, it was on to Cape Town, South Africa to cage-dive with great whites and test his speed against one of the ocean’s apex predators in an open water race. (For safety reasons, Phelps did not swim side by side with the shark.)

Now Phelps plans to commemorate his experience in a permanent way.

“The two tattoos that I already have are very special,” Phelps explains. “The Olympic rings, obviously very meaningful, and Michigan for me was the school I always wanted to go to. It was also my first time away from home, kind of experiencing life on my own. Diving with sharks was something, it’s been on my bucket list for years and years and years. And being able to check it off, I think, now I’m ready to get a tattoo.”

Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White airs July 23 at 8 p.m. and Shark School with Michael Phelps airs July 30 at 8 p.m.

