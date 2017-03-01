Finally, You Can Customize Your Michael Kors Handbag (Try Not to Hyperventilate)

If you’ve long loved collecting Michael Kors handbags but always wished you could put your own stamp on them, today’s your lucky day. The popular designer just launched an interactive shopping experience on MichaelKors.com to allow to personalize handbags from the designer’s Mercer line (which includes a tote, duffle and crossbody bag) with everything from studded shoulder straps and furry pink keychains to city-themed stickers and your initials. And before you wait another second to try them out, the monogramming is complimentary. You already clicked over, didn’t you?

For his first foray into customization, Kors enlisted in four trendsetting stars, each with their own distinct fashion personalities, to star in the brand’s campaign: actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, Lion Babe’s Jillian Hervey, model/actress Kelly Rohrbach and model Hikari Mori.

For the campaign’s shoot, each woman modeled her own customized handbag that were hand painted by London-based artist Daisy Emerson with designs that reflect each one’s style personality. Plus, they layered their personal bag with colorful keychains, wallets and a Michael Kors x FUJIFILM INSTAX Camera – all of which you can get yourself online! “These four women have adventurous and optimistic styles that set the tone for the season,” Kors said.

Check out our favorite picks from Kors’ latest fashion innovation below and tell us what you will be shopping!

Buy It! Michael Kors X FUJIFILM INSTAX Camera, $149; michaelkors.com, Michael Kors Studio Mercier Medium Leather Crossbody, starting at $228; michaelkors.com, Michael Michael Kors Fur Keychain With Leather Charm, $78; michaelkors.com

