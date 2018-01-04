Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Is Engaged! See the Gorgeous Ring He Gave His Fiancée Radina Aneva

Jeffrey Jordan/Instagram. Inset: Radina Aneva/Instagram

It’s been a big week for celebrity jewelers! A ton of A-list couples decided to ring in the New Year by officially announcing their engagements. Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady and of course, Paris Hilton — who’s been sharing photos of her whopping 20-carat ring nonstop — all made it official with their longtime loves. And now, there’s one more name to include in that roundup, Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan.

The 29-year-old son of the basketball legend and Juanita Vanoy proposed to his girlfriend, Radina Aneva, in Hawaii last November but the couple has been sharing photos of the enormous ring to kick off 2018.

He certainly scored a slam dunk on the ring design, which features a round diamond surrounded by a cushion cut halo of smaller stones set on a diamond band.

“I said YES!” Aneva wrote at the time of their engagement on social media. “I love you!! @heirjordan13″

#issaforeverthing this must be my fav candid of us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ear4NQcjWB — Radina Aneva (@RadinaAneva) July 23, 2017

She shared another pic of the ring next to a marriage planning folder to celebrate the new year with the caption: “Thankful for all the growth, life lessons, success and love I experienced this year. Looking forward to planning the future and starting a family with my best friend. ❤️”

Jeffrey followed in his father’s footsteps by playing collegiate basketball for the University of Central Florida and the University of Illinois, and according to Aveva’s Instagram account, she currently works for 20th Century Fox.