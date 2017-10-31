In Love, 29 Years Strong! Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Walk Red Carpet Hand-in-Hand

Going on nearly 30 years together as a married couple, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan looked as in love as ever on the red carpet for Monday’s premiere of the new HBO documentary, Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge.

Holding hands while posing for photographers, Fox, 56, and Pollan, 57, were all smiles at the event at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

He wore a black button-down shirt with a blue checker blazer and dark jeans. She looked cool in a floral blouse with skin-tight leather pants.

The couple, who met in 1982 and shared their first kiss on-screen playing Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed, respectively, on Family Ties, will celebrate three decades of marital bliss next July. They have four kids together.

“[We give] each other the benefit of the doubt,” Pollan told PEOPLE in 2015 when asked the secret of their marriage. “There are so many times when you have arguments, when you have things come up, and it really doesn’t have anything to do with what he did, or said – it’s how I am projecting that onto myself.”

“A lot of times he’ll just say to me, ‘You know who I am, would I ever say anything to try to hurt your feelings? Just give me the benefit of the doubt.'”

