They put rings on it!

Low-profile couple Michael Fassbender, 40, and Alicia Vikander, 29, tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in Ibiza over the weekend, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. And they have the rings to prove it.

On Sunday, the couple was seen celebrating and wearing wedding bands — a simple gold ring on Fassbender and a diamond ring on Vikander. The gathering appeared to be after the couple exchanged vows at the upscale La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple met on the set of the 2014 film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a married couple. And while we don’t yet know what Vikander wore on her wedding day, we’ll always have this photo of the couple from their on-screen nuptials.



Both Fassbender and Vikander have been very keen on keeping their relationship status private and out of the gossip cycle.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly while promoting The Light Between Oceans. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

For Fassbender, remaining under the radar and out of the spotlight comes naturally: “Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”

What do you think of the newly married couple’s rings? Share below.