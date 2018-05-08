Solange Knowles Combines a Du-Rag and Halo Headpiece at Met Gala Hours After Asking Twitter to Choose Her Gown

Beyoncé may have skipped the Met Gala this year, but Solange Knowles is back on the red carpet!

The singer, 31, opted for an structural black Iris van Herpen dress to pay tribute to this year’s Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” And while many attendees were channeling the heavens with gilded headdresses, Solange combined her halo piece with a black du-rag.

“I feel heavenly in black,” she tweeted before arriving on the red carpet.

Solange Knowles David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

One day before stepping out on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs, Solange asked her Twitter followers to help her choose the final look out of four possible choices. “Dead a– about to let y’all pick my met gala look cuz i can’t handle the anxiety rn. Which saint shall I draw energy from and pull up to the function as?” she said in a series of now-deleted tweets.

She even created a poll to decide the winner: “ok I need a poll cuz this caused me more anxiety.”

This year’s gala celebrates an exhibit showcasing 40 pieces on loan from the Vatican as well as designs from Coco Chanel, John Galliano and Cristóbal Balenciaga that spotlight the influence Catholic iconography has on fashion. The event is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as well as this year’s special co-hosts Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

Solange is no stranger to epic Met Gala looks as she marks her fourth year in attendance.

Last year, she was dressed in a Thom Browne black puffer coat, while the 2016 event called for a yellow David Laport dress featuring show-stopping pleated detailing and color-coordinated latex leg warmers.

And four years ago in 2014, it was not only Elevator-gate, but it was also the year she wore an orange 3.1 Phillip Lim dress.