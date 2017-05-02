Caroline Kennedy Honored the Met Gala’s Theme by Wearing a Floral Sphere

Caroline Kennedy made quite the sartorial statement at the 2017 Met Gala!

The former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, daughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Met Gala honorary chair, 59, attended the black-tie event in New York City wearing a floral sphere-like design, outshining dozens of other fashionistas on the red carpet with her bold fashion choice (which she paired with a sensible pair of black shoes).

In fact, the voluminous patterned piece she chose couldn’t be more on point for tonight’s event, as it was designed by Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo herself, a Japanese designer whose avant-garde work was the theme of this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme DesGarçons: The Art of In-Between.”

The sheer sight of Kennedy at this gala is a delight — the last time she ascended the famous Met’s stairs for the gala was in 2001. This time, she even brought her son, Jack Schlossberg, as her date.

RELATED PHOTOS: Over 100+ Looks from the Met Gala!

RELATED VIDEO: Jackie and JFK’s Enduring Legacy

So what compelled Kennedy to RSVP yes to this event?

That would be Kawakubo, of course.

Kennedy met the famed designer when she was serving as the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, from November 2013 to January 2017. The two became friends while Kennedy was in Tokyo. Kennedy was the first woman to serve in the position.

At an exclusive press preview earlier today, Kennedy commended her friend Kawakubo, the Hollywood Reporter reports. “There is something about the uncompromising originality of her work, the commitment to excellence, the attention to detail, and the closeness of her team that embodies the sensibility of Japan,” said Kennedy. “In today’s world, where we each need to figure out what we believe in, and how to stand for something, this exhibition has a lot to teach us.”

So, what do you think of Caroline Kennedy’s look?