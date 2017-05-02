Since the Met Gala red carpet is always a who’s who of celebrities all decked out in the finest pieces of custom couture imaginable and accessorized with more diamonds than a jewelry store, competition for who will shine brightest amongst these A-list stars could not be tougher. But in the end, only a handful can make it to be claimed as our personal best dressed of the night. From the women who went big, taking the theme very seriously in actual Comme des Garcons, to the ones who just brought some major glamour to the evening, here’s a few of our editors’ favorite looks.

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen

If it’s not abundantly clear: Katie Holmes did not come to play, she came to slay. And with the help of her designer BFF Zac Posen, the actress did just that, strutting up the Met stairs in an off-the-shoulder, ruffled, gown that was easily among the most breathtaking looks of the evening. She finished her look in the most fashion-forward way possible: With a bold splash of color on her eyelids courtesy of makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who used Pat McGrath’s latest launch (Dark Star 006) an intensely pigmented set featuring the beautiful blue that topped off this unforgettable look. – Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor

Kim Kardashian West in Vivienne Westwood

When it comes to Kim’s red carpet choices, I tend to either love it or hate it. And to be completely frank, for the most part, I’ve never really been crazy about her Met Gala outfits in the past, so I didn’t expect to like it this time around. But this year, the simplicity and elegance of her white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown blew me away. Plus, her sleek pin straight hair looked classy and chic, while her champagne shadows made my heart flutter (I’ll be playing with shades like these now in my own makeup routine). – Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant

Lena Dunham in Elizabeth Kennedy

I don’t know if it’s the fact that I’m 40+ weeks pregnant and losing my mind or what, but yes, I have named Lena Dunham to my personal best dressed list. She gets props for me not only for returning to the carpet after declaring her dislike for the event last year, but for returning in such a grand entrance, picking a dress that’s both totally on-theme and just plain pretty. The sweeping skirt, elegant oxblood check, ruffled one-shoulder neckline and slightly askew updo all worked together perfectly and she seemed to know it – she looked happier and more confident than I can remember seeing her on a red carpet. (I’m also awarding bonus points for the Planned Parenthood pin tucked into the ruffles and her cheerful comparison of her dress to one an Olsen might have worn in How the West Was Fun.) –Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director



Rihanna in Comme des Garçons

What can I say that is not immediately apparent by simply feasting your eyes on the above image. Rihanna is a queen among queens. Considering she brings you a major style moment every time she’s on her way to the dentist, it should come as a shock to absolutely no one that she also fully delivers year after year on the fashion industry’s most important red carpet. While most stars stuck to the simple sequined and sheer column dresses they’re so used to tonight, Riri proved she’s never met a sartorial risk she’s afraid of while simultaneously executing the theme of this year’s exhibit flawlessly. After all, it’s not just any pop star that can make a voluminous, spherical bundle of 3D flowers look sexy. – Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Blake Lively is a Met Gala mainstay, and this year marks her eighth time attending fashion prom ( see all her red carpet moments here). Yet somehow she always manages to out-Blake herself by finding new ways to show off her expert sartorial skills. (Reminder: Unlike most stars, Blake does not work with a stylist.) This year she looked like a sexy peacock in the best possible way, hitting the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown made of delicate gold chains with multi-color feather accents cascading down the train in “ocean blue” hues. She piled on the bling, teaming the gown with more than $3.5 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels. The pièce de résistance? She managed to convince her adoring husband Ryan Reynolds to match his bow tie to her gown. — Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor



Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons

I was pretty disappointed that not many attendees (out of the over +100 A-list guests at the Met Gala) honored the theme of night which celebrated Comme des Garçons’ designer Rei Kawakubo. While I adored those who went all-out (Katy Perry, Rihanna) I especially loved that Tracee incorporated Kawakubo’s avant garde, proportion-experimenting style into her brocade high-collar coatdress. It elegantly paid homage to the designer and represented the side of fashion the night was all about.

— Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang

Two words: revenge outfit. When your ex is showing up at the same high-profile event with his very high-profile new girlfriend (that would be The Weeknd and Selena Gomez, just in case you needed a refresher), you might want to wear sweats and Ben & Jerry’s stains. But thanks to Bella, we now know that what you need to wear is a sheer, backless Alexander Wang catsuit so skintight, you need to be sewn into it. Well done, girl. –Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney

I’m usually all for a more dramatic Met Gala look, but Kate Hudson’s white one-shoulder number was a pleasantly simple surprise. I loved the billowing bell sleeve and the form-fitting silhouette of the gown, and was especially into the fact that she transformed her hair into a bright shade of white to match. —Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor

What was your favorite look of the night? Sound off below!