Dare to Bare! Check Out Bella Hadid and Friends’ Revealing Met Gala After Party Looks

The Met Gala red carpet was — as expected — full of showstopping ensembles, but the fashion extravaganza continued even after the famous ball wound down. After dazzling in 3-D ballgowns and extravagant veils at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the looks got even more fearless (and more risqué) for the after party.

Bella Hadid kicked off her third Met Gala appearance with a sheer Catwoman-like bodysuit that she literally had to be sewn into, but the 20-year-old model continued to turn heads in her second outfit of the evening: a see-through black slip dress. She skipped the bra, opting instead for strategically placed body tape and a pair of panties to keep things from getting R-rated.

Fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Joan Smalls joined her on the way to the star-studded after party at 1OAK.

Her pal Kendall Jenner also took the fearless factor up a notch for the late-night festivities — which is no easy feat considering her first dress. She donned a black mini skirt that showed off her long legs — plus some thigh with a lace-up detail on one side. The 21-year-old reality star and model paired the adventurous piece with a sheer yellow hoodie, bralet and towering heels.

But not everyone went the revealing route — Rihanna partied the night away in literal pajamas with a couple of belts cinching her waist.