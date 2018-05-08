How Priyanka Chopra's Gorgeous 2018 Met Gala Look Honored the Theme and Her Indian Heritage

The 2018 Met Gala allowed Priyanka Chopra to bring together her culture and the evening’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

After making an impression with her unique trench coat dress and black boots at last year’s fashion prom, the Quantico star once again wore Ralph Lauren for the event, but in a totally different way. This time around, she stunned in a red wine-colored velvet gown paired with an embellished gold headdress with an attached cape.

“I think this is such a departure from what we did last year,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I love the idea of this hood, such a nod to the theme, but at the same time, the embroidery’s all made in India, so I love my two worlds colliding.”

According to the designer’s Instagram page, the hood was “completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

Chopra also seemed to tease her attendance at the upcoming royal wedding, where her close pal Meghan Markle will tie the knot with Prince Harry.

When asked if there were any other events she was shopping for, the 35-year-old actress coyly replied, “Yeah, a few events coming up, which will be fun.”

Chopra recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she’s yet to pick her dress for the highly anticipated May 19 nuptials.

“I haven’t even been fitted yet. I have an idea [what it’s going to be],” she revealed to Cohen during the After Show. “I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?”

In fact, the star told PEOPLE last that the last thing she Googled was the definition of a fascinator.

“I have to wear a hat at this thing I’m going to soon and a friend of my recommended a fascinator and I didn’t know what that meant,” she shared. “So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?’ Apparently it’s one of those small little hats that fits your head.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, Chopra shared her excitement about Harry and Meghan’s May 19 wedding and dispelled any rumors that she was going to be a bridesmaid.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” she said of her close friend. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”