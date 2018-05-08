There’s no bad blood here. Or is there?

If you believe the feud-filled rumor mill, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B haven’t always had the easiest relationship. But at the Met Gala, things seemed to be all good between the two — at least once they got inside.

The two rappers, both of whom were decked out in theme-appropriate ensembles for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” celebration, shared a moment and a quick conversation inside N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Moschino designer Jeremy Scott — who designed Cardi’s jewel-covered, bead-encrusted dress and headpiece — watched as the pair chatted and caught up at the annual event.

However, on the red carpet just before their reunion, things might not have been so harmonious between Minaj and Cardi, who is pregnant with her first child. Minaj uttered a quick sentence that had Twitter users crying “shade!”

“You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here,” Minaj said, throwing a look at the camera. She then announced her new album: “Album dropping June 15, it’s called Queen.

There had previously been tensions between Minaj and Cardi, who collaborated on Migos’s song “Motorsport.” After the song came out, rumors started flying that there was drama between the two, who both rapped verses on the song. Minaj said that she was hurt by Cardi’s reaction to the song.

“It hurt my feelings to know that people would watch me be slaughtered and not one person will step in to say the truth,” she said last month, according to Billboard. “They will run with the lie, they’ll allow people to run with the lie because it’s entertaining to make Nicki seem like the bad guy…up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.”

Yep — the bad guy — the same phrase Minaj used tonight at the Met Gala. So are they friends, or is there shade? The mystery continues.