Mindy Kaling Wears a Massive Crown to the Met Gala, and Twitter's Obsessed

Heavy is the head that wears the crown — just ask Mindy Kaling.

Over-the-top headpieces were all over the carpet at the Met Gala. And the Wrinkle in Time star brought her own royal-inspired topper to the party that had her looking like she was arriving at her coronation rather than fashion’s biggest night of the year. Kaling wore a massive gold crown featuring giant light blue gems for the occasion, giving off some serious medieval royal vibes. She shared the designer behind the unique piece on Twitter: Pericles Kondylatos, a Greek jewelry designer.

She completed her sleek, shiny and fit-for-a-queen look with a shimmering silver gown and navy opera-length gloves. The dress is by designer Vassilis Zoulias. Alongside a photo of her regal look on Twitter, Kaling wrote: “You can be the king but watch the queen conquer.”

And people on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Queen Mindy.

Those gloves are everything!! — brooklynSids (@HennaThis) May 8, 2018

Mindy Kaling will always be underrated and I hate that, she looks SO GOOD tonight at the Met Gala — mackenzie (@_mackenziemay_) May 8, 2018

People couldn’t help but compare her to another well-known woman who is famous for wearing a crown — Queen Elizabeth.

This looks like something worn by Queen Elizabeth 2. Absolutely gorgeous! — Otto Titsling (from Beaches) (@OttoTitsling) May 8, 2018

No surprise there, as she looked like a Queen herself.

Proof that Mindy Kaling is the queen of everything. https://t.co/AuNidq0pMm — Alyssa Feller (@Alyssa_Feller) May 8, 2018

Using the last of my phone battery to post this pic of the QUEEN @mindykaling at #MetGala 💛 pic.twitter.com/JabT1Wz09v — Nay ✨ (@heynaymarie) May 8, 2018

One even thought another woman will be wearing a tiara in less than two weeks — Meghan Markle! — should be taking notes.

I mean…this is perfection. I'm in love. Meghan Markle could totally wear this on her wedding day and it would be perfect all over again. 👑 #MetGala2018 #MindyKaling pic.twitter.com/tmPaVuO20h — Teri Wilson (@TeriWilsonauthr) May 8, 2018

Not a bad idea — Meghan, hopefully you’re paying attention!