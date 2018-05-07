Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth have returned to the red carpet as a united front following a recent scandal involving their relationship.

The couple stepped out at the Met Gala on Monday for their first major red carpet event in two months since revealing Livia, 48, had a relationship with another man while she and Colin, 57, were briefly separated. In March, the Firths accused Livia’s ex-lover of stalking her.

While the Oscar-winning actor chose a classic black tuxedo and color-coordinated bow tie, Livia was dressed in a white high-neck caped gown that nodded to the night’s religious theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and she accessorized the look with pops of green thanks to her Chopard earrings and bracelet.

Colin and Livia Firth Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In an Italian court case, Livia, who has been married to the Oscar winner since 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016. He has denied the accusations.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a statement in early March. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

In March, Brancaccia vehemently denied the allegations and told PEOPLE he only reached out to Livia three times after their romance ended.

Marco Brancaccia Twitter

“The reality is that Livia and I have known each other since we were youths, then in 2015-2016 we had an 11-month love affair,” Brancaccia said. “After it ended in June 2016 I never called her again. I did send her two WhatsApp messages, one happy birthday [text message] and an email to Colin, the latter which I truly regret.”

Last week, Brancaccia was officially charged with stalking Livia, according to British newspaper The Times. If convicted, he could face five years in jail, The Times reported. “We think we have enough evidence, otherwise we would not have asked for a trial,” prosecutor Maria Monteleone reportedly said.

The Firths share two sons together: 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.