Cardi B has had one insane year — she’s had a meteoric rise in the music industry after the success of “Bodak Yellow.” She got engaged to rapper Offset with an eight-carat ring. And she’s expecting her first child this summer. And what better way to cap it all off than a walk down fashion’s biggest red carpet? The rapper attended her very first Met Gala on Monday night and set the carpet on fire with her elaborately-bejeweled ensemble.

Cardi B made a grand entrance alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott (in a matching getup!) wearing a jeweled crown with spindles, and a gown with a high collar, long-sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading. She accentuated her baby bump in the form-fitting design and made a statement as she walked the steps with her ball gown skirt cascading behind her.

Cardi B, 25, is expecting her first child with Offset, 26, and is due the first week of July, according to TMZ reports.

She kept her bump under wraps for months before finally unveiling the news on Saturday Night Live in April during her performance on the show.

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video on social media following her performance after months of keeping the news hidden. Ever since, she’s been accentuating the bump everywhere she goes. She killed her two Coachella performances in white high-waisted pants and curve-hugging dresses.

She also showed it off in a bump-accentuating ruched dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

But she also has been keeping it real, recently posting a selfie of her natural hair and bare face.