Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Walk First Major Red Carpet Together at Met Gala

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had a date night on Monday — and it was a super-glamorous one. They walked the Met Gala red carpet together (a first for the couple!) posing for photos together and giving us major #relationshipgoals.

Shayk wore a gorgeous gold gown with a plunging crystal-covered bodice and a feathery tiered skirt with a daringly high slit, along with a matching choker. Cooper chose a classic Tom Ford mohair tuxedo.

This wasn’t either of the pair’s first time attending the Met Gala, though it was the first time they posed for photos together. They both attended the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” gala in 2016, but didn’t walk the carpet together. Cooper walked with director David O. Russell, while Shayk walked solo. However, they eventually reunited though at the end of the carpet, where they were snapped by paparazzi together.

Cooper and Shayk have been together since spring 2015. While they were expecting their first daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper (born in March 2017) Shayk was spotted wearing a massive engagement-like ring featuring an enormous emerald stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band. She was recently spotted at Barcelona Bridal Week also wearing the ring, however, neither have confirmed their engagement.

Shay previously attended the Met Gala at the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Gala in 2015.

And Cooper previously attended three other times; he went solo to the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” event in 2014.

Then attended the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Gala in 2011 alongside his mom.

He also attended the 2009 “The Model As Muse” Gala with model Caroline Winberg.