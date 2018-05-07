Bella Hadid's Met Gala Look Is Major (and Majorly On-Theme)

Neilson Barnard/Getty

There’s one thing the Met Gala red carpet is never missing: the biggest models of the moment. Over the past few years, stars like Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have all proved to be the new generation of showstopping supermodels at Anna Wintour’s annual event. And this year was no different, as Bella Hadid arrived in one of the most extravagant ensembles of the night.

The 21-year-old model arrived by herself at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to show off her on-theme attire: an all-black ensemble, created custom for her by Chrome Hearts, with whom she has a collection, that paired a latex top with a long black skirt and a structured black bolero that Count Dracula would approve of.

RELATED PHOTOS: A Look Back at the KarJenners’ Best Met Gala Moments

In her hair, Hadid wore a golden headpiece attached to a black lace veil that trailed on the floor behind her. She paired the look with black fingerless gloves and a large gold cross necklace, and kept her makeup simple, with glowing cheekbones and a golden eye shadow look.

RELATED: Our 30 Favorite Met Gala Looks in under a Minute

And Hadid took part in a mini family reunion as she made her way up the event’s famous steps: she was seen greeting her former step father, David Foster, and his girlfriend Katharine McPhee.