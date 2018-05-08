Ariana Grande Is 'So Excited' About Her Sistine Chapel-Inspired Dress at First Met Gala

Ariana Grande is “so excited” about her elaborate gown for her first appearance at the Met Gala.

The pop star, 24, hit the star-studded red carpet event in N.Y.C., wearing a strapless Vera Wang ball gown featuring a painting of Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgement,” which can be found at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. She wore her hair pulled up high with a long gold veil tied into a bow.

“[It is in] the Sistine Chapel back wall by Michaelangelo. It is The Last Judgement. This is the painting I am wearing. I am so excited about my dress. I just love it!” Grande said in an interview with E!. “I am honored to be here. It is my first Met so I am really excited.”

For the 2018 gala, which celebrates the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” an exhibit showcasing 40 pieces on loan from the Vatican as well as designs from Coco Chanel, John Galliano and Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Grande teased the religious inspiration likely behind her look hours before debuting on the Met Gala red carpet when she posted Michelangelo’s painting of The Last Judgement found covering the wall of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to her Instagram account.

Grande’s Met Gala appearance comes nearly two weeks after the singer dropped her highly anticipated new single “No Tears Left to Cry,” which is the first she released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The star hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, which scored two Grammy nominations and several hits, including “Into You” and the smash Nicki Minaj collab “Side to Side.”